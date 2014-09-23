Greensboro officers reaching out to community members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Officers who work with the Police Neighborhood Response Center in Greensboro are taking extra care to reach out to the community.

PNRC is a partnership between the Police Department and Greensboro Housing Authority. For 25 years, officers have worked in housing authority neighborhoods, including Claremont Homes off Patio Place.

A 64-year-old man was murdered in that neighborhood Sunday night. Investigators are still working to develop suspects and haven't released a motive yet.

PNRC Officers Latonya Guy and Sherwood Clements-Lyons have been working there for almost a year.

Clements-Lyons tells FOX8, "I think the fact they get to see us every day and we're not strangers makes it a lot easier for them." He believes a frequent presence helps generate both community trust and tips for recent crime.

Guy added, "We want to try to dispel that myth about not talking to the police. We're here as a resource, not only to take somebody to jail. We do that when we need to, but our main goal is to be a resource for the community."

They are reassuring the community that it's safe.