NASCAR'S Michael Waltrip discusses caring for mother, special plan for Talladega

Michael Waltrip is a racing legend, two-time Daytona 500 champion and team owner.

He is also the caretake for his mother, who suffered a debilitating stroke due to AFib when he was 26 years old.

Michael joins FOX8 to talk about being a caregiver and to also tell us about a special plan for Talladega in October.

For more information, visit www.myafibstory.com/