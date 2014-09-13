NC mother charged after daughter shoots herself
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A North Carolina mother was arrested after police said her 7-year-old daughter shot herself in the hand with a gun.
The Charlotte Observer reported that Heather Nicole Davenport, 27, of Charlotte, was arrested Saturday and charged with failure to properly secure a weapon.
The shooting allegedly happened at the suspect’s home while the mother was asleep.
The suspect said her daughters – 7 and 5 years old – found a loaded firearm and it went off as the 7-year-old was playing with it.
The mother reportedly drove her daughter to the hospital. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.