× NC mother charged after daughter shoots herself

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A North Carolina mother was arrested after police said her 7-year-old daughter shot herself in the hand with a gun.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Heather Nicole Davenport, 27, of Charlotte, was arrested Saturday and charged with failure to properly secure a weapon.

The shooting allegedly happened at the suspect’s home while the mother was asleep.

The suspect said her daughters – 7 and 5 years old – found a loaded firearm and it went off as the 7-year-old was playing with it.

The mother reportedly drove her daughter to the hospital. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.