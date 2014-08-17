× Chapel Hill named one of America’s best ‘college towns’

Chapel Hill is a great “college town.” It’s one of the best in the country, according to one website.

Best College Reviews recently released a list of the best college towns in America.

Chapel Hill came in at number seven and was the only place in North Carolina to make the top 50.

“Great weather, a vibrant collegiate atmosphere, music, arts, and tons of food festivals make Chapel Hill a great college town,” according to the website.

Boulder, Colorado took the number one spot. Boulder has several schools including the University of Colorado and Naropa University.

The list was determined by analyzing several factors including livability, student-to-resident ratio, cultural offerings, school presence and large employeers.

