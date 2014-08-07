× Hickory man convicted for sex crimes against a child

HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory man will spend more than two years in prison for sex crimes against a child.

Prosecutors say Jeremy Leatherman, 23, of Hickory, sexually abused a child younger than 13.

He was convicted of felony indecent liberties with a child, felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, felony convicted sex offender on premises designated for children and felony failure to report new address as a convicted sex offender.

He is also a registered sex offender in Missouri and will now have to register as a sex offender in North Carolina.

Source: WSOC