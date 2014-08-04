Two critically injured in rear-end collision in Davidson County
SILVER VALLEY, N.C. – Two people were critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon in eastern Davidson County, according to the Lexington Dispatch.
Authorities said a Toyota SUV and a van collided around 2 p.m. on N.C. Highway 109 South near John Wright Road in the Silver Valley community.
Two patients were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, one of whom was airlifted, according to the paper.
One of the victims said he was told that the SUV’s brakes failed and the SUV rear-ended the van.
The van was headed north on N.C. Highway 109 and was stopped as the driver was about to make a left turn onto John Wright Road during the crash, the paper reported.
7 comments
Aaron
What does it have to to with the wreck? 10k vehicles travel this stretch of 109 daily, I doubt the majority of them have nothing to do with Silver Valley. Even if they do, the fact that Silver Valley is trashy has nothing to do with this wreck. You dumb, bro. Get a hobby.
Melissa
I don’t know where you get the idea that silver valley is trashy my husband was airlifted from this wreck on 109 in silver valley an is fighting for his life along with my grandmother fighting for her life an see I see something like that remark makes me that you think my husband an grandmother are trash an I truly resent that remark..so unless you are saying a prayer for them please don’t say that where they live or what they do is trashy
Miranda
Melissa, I am saying a prayer for both of them! I hope for the best for you, them, and any others involved! Do not let idiots get to you at a time like this, focus on what matters! Some people will someday see what it feels like for the shoe to be on the other foot!
Nicole
Bo Diddley, that comment was rude and uncalled for! And Silver Valley is not one of the worst areas in DC!
bigtrav261
Don’t feed Troll Diddley. He knows nothing about Silver Valley. I doubt he can afford the gas money to get there on his moped.
brooketatecisneros
You are an Idiot!
Jordan
I totally hate that this happened. Bad things always happen to the good people. He doesn’t deserve to be in so much pain. I continue to pray for him. I really hope he will get better soon
