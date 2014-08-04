× Two critically injured in rear-end collision in Davidson County

SILVER VALLEY, N.C. – Two people were critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon in eastern Davidson County, according to the Lexington Dispatch.

Authorities said a Toyota SUV and a van collided around 2 p.m. on N.C. Highway 109 South near John Wright Road in the Silver Valley community.

Two patients were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, one of whom was airlifted, according to the paper.

One of the victims said he was told that the SUV’s brakes failed and the SUV rear-ended the van.

The van was headed north on N.C. Highway 109 and was stopped as the driver was about to make a left turn onto John Wright Road during the crash, the paper reported.

Read full story: The Lexington Dispatch