70-mile stretch of yard sales on US 21

JONESVILLE, N.C. -- It may just be the longest string of yard sales you've ever seen.

For 70 miles down U.S. 21, locals are invited to set up shop and open their doors to visitors. The mega yard sale is the idea of a group called Take a Break from the Interstate. Its members hope that the sales will attract tourists to small towns that may otherwise not get much tourism.

So far, locals say it's working.

Jonesville resident Nancy Ball says today she had about 75 families stop in and shop.

It's the first year for the event. It runs down U.S. 21 from Wytheville, Va. to Jonesville, N.C. It'll take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.