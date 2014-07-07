× Man accused of throwing woman on hot coals, stabbing her with BBQ fork

NEW YORK — A man was arrested after police say he threw a woman onto the hot coals from an overturned grill and then stabbed her with a barbecue utensil, according to WNYW.

The alleged incident happened Saturday when Fredrick Walker, 43, pushed over a grill in Inwood and then shoved a 56-year old woman onto the hot coals.

Police say he also struck the woman’s head against the sidewalk and stabbed her in the neck with the utensil.

Another man tried to intervene, but was burned by the hot coals.

Both victims were treated for cuts and burns at a hospital.

Walker is being charged with third degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of second degree assault.