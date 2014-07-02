× Paraglider on back of boat ends up stuck in tall tree

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — A paraglider on the back of a boat ended up stuck in a tall tree.

Jackson County deputies were called out to the Lost Creek Lake area at 1:10 p.m. Saturday on reports of a paraglider stuck in a tree.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found Tate Scharnberg, 17, of Yreka, CA, clinging to the tree about 120 feet from the Lost Creek Lake marina.

Investigators said the teen was detached from the boat once he hit 3,000 feet in elevation. However, instead of gliding down, he ended up hitting a large wind gust that sent him toward the tree.

Jackson County Search and Rescue volunteers located Scharnberg and called out Jackson County air support to remove him from the tree.

Deputies said he was not hurt and was safely back on the ground by 1:40 p.m.

There were 21 Search and Rescue volunteers on scene, including ground teams and a tactical rope rescue team.