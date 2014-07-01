95-year-old Greensboro woman gets surprise ride in motorcycle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For nearly 25 years, 95-year-old Fran Hart has volunteered her time at the Women's Hospital gift shop in Greensboro.

One day while talking to Volunteer Services Director Ginger Penley, Hart mentioned that AARP offered her a great rate on motorcycle insurance. But Hart doesn't own a motorcycle.

"I teased her," said Penley. "Maybe they got your name from the tattoo parlor you've been going to. She laughed and the jokes started from there."

Other staff members at Women's Hospital began teasing Hart about when she was going to ride her motorcycle to work. Since Hart doesn't own a motorcycle, Ralph Yerex surprised her with a motorcycle ride through the hospital parking lot.

"She was enjoying it," said Yerex. "But I don't think she wanted to go up Bryan Boulevard."

After riding in the sidecar, Hart wanted to know who was responsible for the surprise motorcycle ride.

"It was fine. That's all I have to say, except I am going to get after someone around here," Hart joked.

But Ginger Penley isn't worried.

"She is wonderful, we are thrilled,” Penley said. “It’s an unforgettable moment for her. It’s an unforgettable moment for our campus. That's how we roll."