12-year-old boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound at Boy Scout camp

SAN DIEGO — A 12-year-old Las Vegas boy died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday at a Boy Scout camp in San Diego, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Homicide Lt. Mike Hastings told the paper the boy was found in a tent suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

A handgun was found nearby, officials told the paper. Attempts to resuscitate the boy were unsuccessful.

The boy’s father and Scout leader are also at the camp and will be interviewed by investigators, Hastings said. Crisis counselors have been called in to speak with children.

Camp volunteer Kevin Brennan, 54, told the paper he had heard what sounded like gunshots but didn’t think anything of it, he said. “It’s absolutely tragic,” Brennan said.

