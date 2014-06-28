Mom of toddler who died in car ‘absolutely not’ angry with husband
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Georgia toddler who died in a sweltering SUV told a crowd at her son’s funeral she’s “absolutely not” angry with her husband, who has been charged with murder in the child’s death.
“Am I angry with Ross?” Leanna Harris said at the funeral in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. “Absolutely not. It has never crossed my mind. Ross is and was and will be if we have more children a wonderful father. Ross is a wonderful daddy and leader for our children.”
This was the first time she has spoken publicly since June 18, when her husband, Justin Ross Harris, was charged with murder and second-degree child cruelty in the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper Harris. He has pleaded not guilty.
Police said Harris, 33, told them he forgot to drop his son at the day-care center before going to work. The boy died after he was left seven hours in the back of an SUV.
Earlier in the funeral ceremony at University Church of Christ, Harris called from the Cobb County Jail outside Atlanta, where he’s being held without bond, and spoke to the crowd by speaker phone.
“Thank you for everything you’ve done for my boy,” he said. “Good life. (Inaudible) No words to say. Just horrible. (Inaudible) I’m just sorry I can’t be there.”
Then Leanna Harris spoke.
“First of all Ross, I love you and I’m doing this for you, OK?” she said. “This is not where I expected to be here today. Two years ago when we welcomed a 6-pound, 8-ounce perfect baby into the world. This never crossed my mind.
” A lot of you know how much I prayed for a child and how much I worried about never being able to have a child, but it happened in God’s time.”
After talking about happy memories of Cooper, she spoke about how her religion is helping her cope.
“I should be crumpled into a heap of snot and tears into the dirt, but the Lord is holding me up right now,” she said. “He is holding Ross up. And he is holding both of us up when we can’t hold ourselves up.”
Leanna Harris followed her son’s casket out of the church, still on the phone with her husband.
She said, “I love you,” before hanging up the phone.
Transcender
What a delusional and stupid woman. So, she is in the conspiracy? Does she not know that the police have found his searches on the computer for “cooking” your child to death? He looked up how long it takes and what temperature the car needs to be inside for a child to die. He also gave a statement to police that he searched for that information. Thank God, he will not be out of prison to make another baby, just so he can kill it.
Anna Bromley
I hope that they sterilize them both. Neither of those people should EVER have children again.
k
How the heck does a “good” parent forget their child
Joanne
Do you even have children?
Stacey
What a dumb A _ _ Bi_ ch !!! If he were my husband…I would want him dead !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
melesia walters
I know right, she polly kill the boy and her husband is taking the hit. Stupid lady who husband kill there child and be so calm. There story just don’t add up.
sinner 3
Drama Drama Drama ! Now she wants her TV. time !
Seriously?
I cannot believe the stupid whore is defending him; they need to arrest her @ss too!!!
jesuspeoplearestupid
If I were a worse person I would wish something like this on all of the stupid commenters here who are condemning these parents so they could all finally comprehend what it’s like to be human.
FaithC
And all of the fools that posted above me are perfect and will never have an accident.
Joanne
Dontcha know! I wonder how many actually have kids. We sure don’t have all the facts to support this kind of rush to judgement.
FaithC
I see Jethro, Looky, Sinner 3 and the other names he posts under just had to post under my name again. You have my attention, now go back to your basement.
My real comment is, this is murder, and the wife is in on it.
Michelle
No, I will never :”accidentally” leave my child in a car and let them die of heat exposure and I doubt anyone posting on this board will either. But its already been shown that this was intentional, not accidental so its not relevant here.
susan
If my husband had “accidentally” or “intentionally” left MY child in a car to die, I would be in jail for HIS murder. I WOULD NOT be standing at my child’s funeral and defending him!
jesuspeoplearestupid
Well, aren’t you proud of your evil? That’s nice.
Lynn Hardee
Things in this case don’t add up, if you have children you don’t FORGET you have them with you. Children at that age make noise in the mornings because they are wide open so unless he is deaf he should have heard the child making noise. Plus he had just gone to eat breakfast with the child so how do you forget that quickly since they said he only worked a few blocks from there. There is ABSOLUTELY NO EXCUSE for what he did. And I think his wife is delusional to take up for him like this. I could never forgive him and yes I do have children and grandchildren so I know what it is like to take them to daycare and look after them.
Jennifer
I can only pray that BOTH of these sadistic murderers are released into the General prison population as Soon as the Courts will allow!!
SBH
According to CNN, the wife also looked up info on how long it would take. The man took the poor child to daycare at his work DAILY…so it is not like this was a one-time thing where he had to take the child to daycare. I cannot call them a mother or a father because a REAL parent would NEVER forget their child! I am a mother as well and could never forget my child!
okaygodherecometheperfectpeople
I always say a little prayer for those who say they “could never” forget. I pray that your life will always be perfect and your brain will always serve you just as well as you seem to think it does today.
