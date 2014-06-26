Dog owner confronts police after his dog was shot to death by officer

SALT LAKE CITY — Sean Kendall came home last Wednesday to find his 2-year-old Weimaraner, Geist, shot dead in the head.

Warning: Some content in this video may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Kendall returned home and confronted police about the incident.

“I’m asking why you guys went on my property and why he felt the need to kill my dog,” Kendall asked police

“He entered the yard looking for a lost child. He was threatened by the dog and shot the dog. That’s as simple as it gets,” Sgt. Spear of Salt Lake Police Department.

He posted video of the interaction on his Facebook page.

