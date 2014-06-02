New law hopes to cut down on graffiti in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A new law meant to clear graffiti out of Burlington by holding property owners responsible for the clean-up is now official.
The Graffiti Abatement law took effect Sunday.
It forces home and business owners to clean up graffiti within 10 days of it being reported. If that doesn't happen, the city of Burlington removes the graffiti and then sends a bill.
Police said the law serves two purposes: it keeps the city looking good and takes away a key tool used by gangs to threaten each other and instill fear in Burlington neighborhoods.
“About a year ago, we had a lot of areas that had graffiti,” said Lt. Bret Currie with the Burlington Police Department. “A lot of it was on abandoned properties and so gang members took advantage of that.”
The law was passed in 2013 and applies to homeowners as well as business owners.
Police said for now they'll focus on education of the law and give the public a 90-day grace period before enforcing it.
5 comments
Joseph
This is wrong on so many levels. Firstly, it only takes aesthetics of the city into consideration. Secondly, it removes responsibility of policing these areas away from city officials. Thirdly, it places the burden of cleanup on the property owners who took no part in defacing the buildings. Fourthly, it absolves the criminals of any repercussions. Finally, the government needs to re-classify gang activity as terrorist activity as gangs “act to the terror of the public”.
Chucky
I agree. The gang bangers who are defacing the buildings should be caught and punished. Make them clean it up and pay for it.
Nathan Ernest Tidwell
ok so what they are saying is you have to catch these thugs defacing your property and punish them before the law punishes you…..the law should be working on the thugs not the victims….js
Chucky
Not only that but they only give them 10 days to do it.
jean
What? So the criminal and the police get off Scot free. I say they nee d to catch the criminal and make them scrub that mess off or let the prop e try owner shoot them for trespassing.
