Woman punches Bowman Gray race winner on Saturday night

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. –An unidentified woman punched 100-lap modified race winner Burt Myers in the stomach following his victory on Saturday night.

Myers won the race after starting from the rear of the field.

Myers made contact with Junior Miller on the last lap of the race, causing Miller to spin out. Miller then chased Myers around the track with his car, catching Myers in the grass and bumping him from behind to show his displeasure.

While celebrating his victory, Myers was punched in the stomach by an unidentified woman. FOX8 Photographer Chris Weaver was at the race on Saturday and captured the altercation on video.

The woman was taken away by police after the incident.