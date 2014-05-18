× NC boy with recent heart transplant gets NASCAR wish

CONCORD, N.C. — An 11-year-old North Carolina boy who suffers from congenital heart disease has lived out his dream of attending a NASCAR race.

WSOC-TV reported that it happened to Edward ‘Edwin’ Hernandez Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hernandez has undergone four surgeries at the Sanger Heart Institute since birth to help alleviate stress on his heart and lungs.

In December 2013, doctors determined he was in need of a new heart. After 23 days on the transplant list, Edwin received his new heart at Levine Children’s Hospital.

“I’ve never been to a NASCAR race before and I would really like to go,” Edwin said.

The Charlotte-based Dream On 3 organization helped make the dream come true for Edwin.

Edwin’s magical day started with a police escort and limousine ride to Concord Regional Airport, where like a true NASCAR legend, he was flown into the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway in a helicopter.

After landing, Edwin spent his day doing celebrity meet and greets and full access to all things NASCAR. This included meeting and spending time with his favorite driver, Joey Logano.

“Being able to watch the races from his hospital room and his home provided him comfort and hope during a very difficult time,” said Edwin’s mother, Floriberta Reyes-Hernandez.

DO3 was founded in 2012 to support children with chronic illnesses, developmental disabilities and life-altering conditions. Their vision is a community united in making dreams come true for some very special local children.