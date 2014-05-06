Kernersville Middle School bus involved in vehicle accident
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville Middle School bus was involved in a vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.
The school bus was rear-ended by an SUV at the intersection of Kerwin Circle and Old Hollow Road.
Officials said 21 kids were on the bus at the time of the accident.
No major injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital.
Zombiekiller
Were charges filed against this woman?
Kcheatham
Just soooooo everyone knows……this is the same bus that was involved in Hasani death last year! Same exact street one stop up!!!!!!!!!! The school board MUST stop letting these kids off a bus on a road with a posted 45 to 55 MPH zone! Stop cutting corners on the budget and take these kids in to the neighborhoods! Stop putting out children at risk! I Am done sitting back and I will be making so many phone calls tomorrow it aint even right!
Crystal
It was East Forsyth Middle not Kernersville Middle. My daughter rides that bus.
