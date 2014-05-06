Kernersville Middle School bus involved in vehicle accident

Posted 3:27 pm, May 6, 2014, by , Updated at 03:28PM, May 6, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville Middle School bus was involved in a vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

The school bus was rear-ended by an SUV at the intersection of Kerwin Circle and Old Hollow Road.

Officials said 21 kids were on the bus at the time of the accident.

No major injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital.

3 comments

  • Kcheatham

    Just soooooo everyone knows……this is the same bus that was involved in Hasani death last year! Same exact street one stop up!!!!!!!!!! The school board MUST stop letting these kids off a bus on a road with a posted 45 to 55 MPH zone! Stop cutting corners on the budget and take these kids in to the neighborhoods! Stop putting out children at risk! I Am done sitting back and I will be making so many phone calls tomorrow it aint even right!

Comments are closed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.