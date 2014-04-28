Willie Nelson to receive 5th degree black belt

Willie Nelson (AP Photo)

TEXAS — Country music icon Willie Nelson is known for many things, but most do not know that the legend is also a fifth degree black belt in a form of Korean martial arts.

People reports Nelson will get the recognition in a ceremony held on Monday.

The singer apparently started practicing the technique when he first got to Nashville.

Willie Nelson turns 81 Tuesday.

