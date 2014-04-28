Willie Nelson to receive 5th degree black belt
TEXAS — Country music icon Willie Nelson is known for many things, but most do not know that the legend is also a fifth degree black belt in a form of Korean martial arts.
People reports Nelson will get the recognition in a ceremony held on Monday.
The singer apparently started practicing the technique when he first got to Nashville.
Willie Nelson turns 81 Tuesday.
Zombiekiller
“form of Korean martial arts” – how specific.
mojorisin73
Anyone out there that says that people who smoke marijuana are losers needs to take a look at what Willie Nelson had accomplished, congrats to Willie.
mojorisin73
Reblogged this on mojorisin73.
B
He was an alcoholic.
Kat
The “Korean Martial Art” he practices is Gong Kwon Yu Sul. I don’t know why they didn’t say that in the article. It only took me a 30 sec Google search to find out, it would have sounded much better if they’d stuck that in there.
david weaver
It’s called tae kwan toke.
Danny
David, I think it’s called….. “Tae MANY Tokes” ………….HEHEHEHE
ginger
Go Willie!!
