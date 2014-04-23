Students with special needs go for a colorful run in Jamestown

Posted 12:12 pm, April 23, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- Students with special needs held a Color Run inspired event in Jamestown on Tuesday.

Students at Hayes-Inman Education Center went from station to station where they collected a different color of paint.

Each color represented a core value, including compassion, dignity, hope, happiness, perseverance, patience, strength and respect.

The school's PE teacher came up with the idea.

"I went to the Color Run in Charlotte a couple of years ago and I saw how much fun everyone else had... and I thought, 'How can I adopt ad activity for our kids that's safe and that will work," Vicki Simmons said.

This is the second year the school has held the event.

1 Comment

Comments are closed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.