Students with special needs go for a colorful run in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- Students with special needs held a Color Run inspired event in Jamestown on Tuesday.

Students at Hayes-Inman Education Center went from station to station where they collected a different color of paint.

Each color represented a core value, including compassion, dignity, hope, happiness, perseverance, patience, strength and respect.

The school's PE teacher came up with the idea.

"I went to the Color Run in Charlotte a couple of years ago and I saw how much fun everyone else had... and I thought, 'How can I adopt ad activity for our kids that's safe and that will work," Vicki Simmons said.

This is the second year the school has held the event.