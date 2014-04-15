× 2 charged in string of break-ins in Yadkin, Surry counties

HAMPTONVILLE, N.C. — Police have arrested two people in connection with a string of break-ins in Surry and Yadkin counties during March and April.

Officers obtained a warrant to search a residence in Hamptonville for stolen property on April 9. Inside the residence, stolen jewelry and other items were discovered.

The stolen property is believed to have been taken during three separate break-ins in Yadkinville and Hamptonville.

Joshua Hilmi Akbas, 28, and Hannah Elizabeth Trivette, 23, both of Hamptonville, were charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and one count of felony possession of stolen property.

Akbas is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $120,000 secured bond. Trivette is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.

More charges may be filed in Yadkin County as the investigation continues.