Two brush fires in Forsyth County under control
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Two brush fires reported about four miles apart from each other in Forsyth County Sunday are under control after crew responded to the scenes.
One of the fires was reported in the 2800 block of Tobaccoville Road and had four units working on it.
The other fire was reported at 7051 Ridge Road. Officials said the fire at Ridge Road is the bigger of the two. Six units plus the forestry service were on the scene.
A cause of the fires has not been released. It remains uncertain if the two fires are connected. The investigation is ongoing.
Fore
We have had four brush fires in the last four hours. Hope no summer time fun ruined by a wild fire
Fore
Now five brush fires and some grilling to close to the building call. Fire is as easy as water once it starts it is going to need to cut off if not it spreads everywhere
Raven Youngblood
SMH….what are you trying so say??
Sounds more like a 3 year old talking.
Fore
Be careful with how you use fire and water, they both can take lives!
