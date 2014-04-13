Two brush fires in Forsyth County under control

Posted 3:05 pm, April 13, 2014, by , Updated at 06:17PM, April 13, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Two brush fires reported about four miles apart from each other in Forsyth County Sunday are under control after crew responded to the scenes.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Two brush fires reported about four miles apart from each other in Forsyth County Sunday are under control after crew responded to the scenes.

One of the fires was reported in the 2800 block of Tobaccoville Road and had four units working on it.

The other fire was reported at 7051 Ridge Road. Officials said the fire at Ridge Road is the bigger of the two. Six units plus the forestry service were on the scene.

A cause of the fires has not been released. It remains uncertain if the two fires are connected. The investigation is ongoing.

4 comments

Comments are closed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.