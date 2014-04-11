× Suspect sought for break-in at distillery near Madison

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Police are searching for a man in connection with a break-in to a business outside of Madison early Friday morning.

According to police, an unknown suspect made entry to the fenced area behind Piedmont Distillers, located at 3960 U.S. 220, and then pried a back door open to enter the facility.

The suspect activated an alarm during the incident.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing blue shorts, a gray sweatshirt and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.