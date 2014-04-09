10 kids hospitalized after they were accidentally served alcohol at restaurant

UPDATE:

No trace of alcohol was found in 13 children transported to hospitals Tuesday night after a waitress at a South Side pizzeria served alcohol to their table by mistake, police said, but it’s unclear what tests were done to determine that.

Police will not be investigating further the incident that happened about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at Home Run Inn in the Little Village, police sources said, because it was an accident and the waitress admitted to the mistake.

Previous story:

CHICAGO (WGN) — Ten children were taken to hospitals after a waitress accidentally served them alcohol at a pizza place in Little Village, Illinois.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at a “Home Run Inn” restaurant in the 4200 block of West 31st Street.

The children were 10-years-old or younger, and they were part of a birthday party.

A woman who was there with her son said parents called police after several servers took the children’s drinks away without explaining why.

The parents smelled the drinks and realized they had alcohol.

Police say several children drank the alcohol, and that the waitress didn’t intend to serve it.

They are all in good-to-fair condition.