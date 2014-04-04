× Man arrested more than 50 times charged in Greensboro triple shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a triple shooting on March 29 on Fairbrother Street.

Mario Andretti Dorsett, 32, was arrested in Randolph County by detectives from the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrest.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. March 29 at a home at 2004 Fairbrother St. When officers arrived they said they found three people suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. All three victims were treated and released from the hospital.

Police said Dorsett is a known gang member and has been arrested more than 50 times since 1997.

He is currently facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of possess firearm by felon, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and one count of discharging a firearm in city limits.

Additional charges may be pending.