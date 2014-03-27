Selma father accused of beating baby
SELMA, N.C. — A father is accused of beating his baby girl so badly she’s now clinging to life.
Saquana O’Neal Jackson, 24, of Campground Road, Selma, is charged with felony child abuse.
According to WTVD, investigators said Jackson’s 3-month-old daughter was rushed to WakeMed Tuesday where doctors discovered she had bleeding on the brain.
The baby’s injuries were both old and new, according to arrest warrants.
Jackson is in the Johnston County jail under $500,000 bond.
Source: WTVD
