Family dog rescued from mudslide rubble in Washington

WASHINGTON — A family in Washington is just one of many suffering from last weekend’s devastating mudslide.

The Kuntz family lost their home, a loved one and their neighbors.

The family came home from a baseball game to Darrington to find their muddy and mangled house 150 feet from its base.

Their aunt, Linda McPherson, lived next door and was killed in the slide.

The family had given up hope on finding their chocolate lab, Buddy, who was inside their home.

But then something improbable happened when they returned to the wreckage.

They heard Buddy whining and started to dig him out. Buddy was covered in dirt and had a few gashes, but he was alive.

“I just broke down crying, really happy that my dog was alright,” Quinton Kuntz said. “I’m just shocked how well he did against my whole house falling on him.”

After finding Buddy and losing their cat, the Kuntz family is now helping rescue other animals. They found their aunt Linda’s cat on Monday.

Source: KATU