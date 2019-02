Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The annual Bookmarks Festival in downtown Winston-Salem is a celebration of books and authors.

This week, young readers and authors took center stage at this special teen reading event.

Authors Kiera Cass and Megan Shepherd were honored at the event. They stopped by FOX8 to talk about the experience.

They will be at the Bookmarks Festival planned for Sept. 6 in Winston-Salem.

For more information, visit bookmarksnc.org.