Judge Joe Brown released from jail following arrest in Tenn.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Judge Joe Brown, best known for his role as a TV judge, was arrested in Memphis on Monday and has been released on his own recognizance.
Bail was initially denied earlier Monday.
Brown was originally sentenced to five days in jail following an incident in a Juvenile Court courtroom.
According to WREG, Shelby County District Attorney General candidate Joe Brown appeared at Juvenile Court in Memphis to represent a client in a child support case.
When Brown arrived, court workers told him they had no record of the case.
According to the report, Brown “lost control” and became “verbally abusive.”
Juvenile Court Magistrate Harold Horne asked Brown to calm down, but he refused.
Prior to his release, Brown was given two days in jail for contempt of court, but that was increased to five days when he once again started yelling as he was removed from the courtroom.
Brown’s television show was canceled in 2013.
Source: WREG
26 comments
Stacey
I always liked his show !!!!!!!!!!!!!
your daddy
Hahaha hahaha
Barton Taube
The nagging question is whether or not he will bill his client for the time served in the slammer inasmuch as it is related to his client’s case.
The One
Ha Ha ha rofl good show but he was/is a loud mouth
Diane Purcell
He must’ve gotten made that they wasted his time lol – whew!
FaithC
This is just funny.
FaithC
Then again are we surprised??
Raven Youngblood
it surprises all of us that you are as stupid as you are, but yet you still survive….SMDH
mimilll
So many more of these *judges* should be introduced to the jail for what they get by with doing in court.
Jerry Adams
That is so true.
lolly
Really? The race card, how original and shocking!!!
rembrandt
Hey dummy if you would take the time to review his sentencing record as a judge you will see my point. He is very corrupt and racially motivated.
Raven Youngblood
why does everybody have to bring up “race” in everything???
Jennifer
“No Comment!!” : )
Maximus Anglicanus: The Old High Churchman
‘Judge Judy’ needs to be sentenced for contempt of court.
kln ñcj
I’m kinda confused y ………. they do that
Jerry Adams
justkeepingitreal, what did he say? I’ma try to find it.
Patricia Cole
He loves the sound of his own voice. Bet he wish he would have shut up this time. Thank God they canceled his show. He over talked the litigants and was obviously biased.
Gerald Mathews
Hey dummy, don’t try and act liked you’ve looked up his record; I guess because you say it makes it so. No one wants to challenge the merits of his argument concerning due process – just the fact that he is a celebrity being jailed for “contempt” which he righteously should have. He will be heard from, before its all over. And, by the way, they released him because he was right.
kln ñcj
Really
Will Grant
Sounds like he needs some “man training” that he freely dispensed on his program.
Larry Collins
This seems to be fairly typical action by a lot of show people.
anom
Loved Joe Brown, have really missed his show…..they should cancel Judy, she is just rude, nasty and insulting to everyone. You’d have to be ‘stupid’ as she calls you to be in her court!!!!!
BJ
I agree with anom… That woman (Judy) is mean as a bucket of rattle snakes and Judge Joe Brown is funny but whats good for the goose is good for the gander… How bout they should go figure!
Daniel D Hopkins
You better MANN! UP!!
clairmarie
as with any person that is known by everyone in the media… and especially a Judge… they should have an obligation to the public… men, women, and even children have watched and listened to his program…this sends a message to young people and children that is not helpful at all. I really liked [ Judge Joe Brown ] very much… he was a no nonscence man from what I use to watch on t.v., I supose the reason this upsets me is because I have been in court so much, and so many times, as many of us have to be support for those in court, or on trial that I would have loved to talk at the judge like that and only get 5 hours.. unfortunatly or fortunatly I have only been in court as a wittness, or jury duty, or to be there for a friend, loved one, or nieghbor…. and if anyone I watched ever spoke like that to the judge… they would be so in big trouble…
Comments are closed.