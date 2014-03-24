× Judge Joe Brown released from jail following arrest in Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Judge Joe Brown, best known for his role as a TV judge, was arrested in Memphis on Monday and has been released on his own recognizance.

Bail was initially denied earlier Monday.

Brown was originally sentenced to five days in jail following an incident in a Juvenile Court courtroom.

According to WREG, Shelby County District Attorney General candidate Joe Brown appeared at Juvenile Court in Memphis to represent a client in a child support case.

When Brown arrived, court workers told him they had no record of the case.

According to the report, Brown “lost control” and became “verbally abusive.”

Juvenile Court Magistrate Harold Horne asked Brown to calm down, but he refused.

Prior to his release, Brown was given two days in jail for contempt of court, but that was increased to five days when he once again started yelling as he was removed from the courtroom.

Brown’s television show was canceled in 2013.

Source: WREG