Fatal accident closes US-311 in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. – A car accident Saturday morning near Lilly Flower Road left one woman dead and closed US-311 in Archdale.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Aleda Vernon was traveling southbound on US-311 when her vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a large box truck headed in the opposite direction.

Vernon’s vehicle struck the box truck and rebounded across the center line into the path of a white minivan heading in the same direction.

The white minivan hit Vernon’s vehicle and sent it into a ditch.

First responders said that Vernon was alive and pinned in the car when they arrived, but she later died at the scene.

Aleda Vernon was 59 years old.

The driver of the box truck and the occupants of the white minivan suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.