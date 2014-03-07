AMBER Alert issued for missing Md. girl believed to be in NC

Posted 2:47 pm, March 7, 2014, by , Updated at 02:54PM, March 7, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RALEIGH, N.C. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a Maryland girl abducted Thursday and now believed to be in eastern North Carolina.

The alert was issued Friday afternoon by the Baltimore County Police Department for 11-year-old Caitlyn Marie Virts.

Virts was taken from her home in Dundalk, Maryland on Friday.

Virts is a while female, approximately 5’0″ and weighing 80 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Timothy Howard Virts, 38, is the alleged abductor. Virts is described as a white male, 6’3″ and weighing 280 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

The two are believed to be in Garysburg, North Carolina.

Virts’ vehicle is a Black 1999 Dodge Durango with MD license tag number 5AJ4458.

Anyone with information should call the Baltimore County Police Department Maryland immediately at (410) 887-7320 or call 911.

