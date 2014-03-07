× AMBER Alert issued for missing Md. girl believed to be in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a Maryland girl abducted Thursday and now believed to be in eastern North Carolina.

The alert was issued Friday afternoon by the Baltimore County Police Department for 11-year-old Caitlyn Marie Virts.

Virts was taken from her home in Dundalk, Maryland on Friday.

Virts is a while female, approximately 5’0″ and weighing 80 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Timothy Howard Virts, 38, is the alleged abductor. Virts is described as a white male, 6’3″ and weighing 280 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

The two are believed to be in Garysburg, North Carolina.

Virts’ vehicle is a Black 1999 Dodge Durango with MD license tag number 5AJ4458.

Anyone with information should call the Baltimore County Police Department Maryland immediately at (410) 887-7320 or call 911.