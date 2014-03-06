× Three arrested in Valentine’s Day drug bust in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A father and son were among the three people arrested during a narcotics violation on Valentine’s Day in Kitty Hawk.

Terry Steven Barksdale, 49, his son Steven Trent Barksdale, 23, and Zara Ann Mandzak, 18, were charged after a traffic stop by the Dare County Narcotics Task Force.

According to WTKR, both heroin and drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle.

Terry Barksdale was charged with conspiracy and released on $5,000 bond.

Steven Barksdale was arrested on outstanding warrants for forgery of instrument, uttering forged endorsement and possession of stolen property and released on $5,000 bond.

Mandzak was charged with possession of heroin and released on $5,000 bail.

Source: WTKR