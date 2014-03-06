× Man arrested in connection to rape at Thomasville apartment

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man accused of assaulting and raping a 21-year-old woman at a Thomasville apartment Thursday morning has been arrested.

Jerome Brockington, 44, of Norfolk, Va., faces charges of first degree forcible rape, first degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation.

Police said it happened at an apartment in the 100 block of South Street around 4:30 a.m. The suspect was arrested later that day.

Authorities said the victim was treated and released from Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center. The victim and suspect are said to be acquaintances.

Police said the suspect has a violent history and is also wanted by police in Norfolk, Va. in connection to an armed robbery that occurred last month.