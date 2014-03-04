Dog chases cat up tree, both get stuck and have to be rescued

Posted 7:44 am, March 4, 2014, by , Updated at 07:47AM, March 4, 2014
GARNER, N.C. — Firefighters came to the rescue when both a cat, and a dog, became stuck in a tree on Monday.dog and cat

Garner resident Heather Evans told WTVD the Garner Fire Department came to the rescue when her dog got stuck in a tree.

The dog, “Bella,” apparently chased the cat up the tree and was stuck for an hour and a half before Garner firefighters used a ladder to get her down.

Bella was not hurt, but Evans says her ego is a little bruised.

