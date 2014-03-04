Dog chases cat up tree, both get stuck and have to be rescued
GARNER, N.C. — Firefighters came to the rescue when both a cat, and a dog, became stuck in a tree on Monday.
Garner resident Heather Evans told WTVD the Garner Fire Department came to the rescue when her dog got stuck in a tree.
The dog, “Bella,” apparently chased the cat up the tree and was stuck for an hour and a half before Garner firefighters used a ladder to get her down.
Bella was not hurt, but Evans says her ego is a little bruised.
Source: WTVD
2 comments
FaithC
Had no idea a dog could climb a tree. Glad both are ok, but it is funny.
lee erickson
does the story say the cat was rescued? seems to me the story is all about the dog…
