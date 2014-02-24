Children found wandering streets, mom facing charges
GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman is facing charges after police say they found her three young children wandering in the street alone.
Investigators told WSOC that Seanna Beaty’s children – ages 1, 3, and 7 – were all found in the middle of Edgewood Road in Gastonia on Friday.
The report states a car almost hit the 1-year-old.
Police say Beaty left them with her grandparents, who were unable to care for them.
Beaty, 25, was charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. She was jailed on a $15,000 secured bond.
Source: WSOC
79 comments
debrasimons
Plus age 25 —already with 3 children ages 7 and under.. she has way overproduced for what she deserves.
Instigator
I’ve never heard anything intelligent come from a person with a neck tattoo.
Instigator
This is why I believe abortion should be legal until 3rd grade not the 3rd trimester. What if I decide I want to get high, can’t be doing it with kids around.
brooke
Tracey, stop attacking every person on here whom you don’t agree with with. Drama queen.
Anyways, I went to middle school with Seanna and she has always had issues. Yes she is on drugs & everyone who actually KNOWS her knows this. She’s a heroin junkie who regularly is seen without her kids and passed out somewhere. She’s been known to steal from people who try and help her. So before you “HOLIER THEN THOU” people try to stick up for this lady, find out WHO THE HELL SHE IS FIRST!!
jen
Wow… That was crazy.. Too funny… Brooke shut it down… Why not help this girl? Nevermind her, its about the kids.
todd
She had a babysitter but they brought the children back and dropped them off without telling her and she was gone to buy a car with a lot of money if she was a junkie she wouldn’t have the money to pay for a car…if you don’t know the facts keep your thoughts to your self thanks..
todd
Brooke you need to keep your mouth shut I am her best friend she always has her kids and isn’t on drugs so you so freaking stupid
shirley
there’s more to the story, for news vidio click or copy and paste http://www.wsoctv.com/news/news/local/woman-charged-after-children-found-road-appears-co/ndZ3Q/
Comments are closed.