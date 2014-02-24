× Children found wandering streets, mom facing charges

GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman is facing charges after police say they found her three young children wandering in the street alone.

Investigators told WSOC that Seanna Beaty’s children – ages 1, 3, and 7 – were all found in the middle of Edgewood Road in Gastonia on Friday.

The report states a car almost hit the 1-year-old.

Police say Beaty left them with her grandparents, who were unable to care for them.

Beaty, 25, was charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. She was jailed on a $15,000 secured bond.

Source: WSOC