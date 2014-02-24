Children found wandering streets, mom facing charges

Seanna Beaty

GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman is facing charges after police say they found her three young children wandering in the street alone.

Investigators told WSOC that Seanna Beaty’s children – ages 1, 3, and 7 – were all found in the middle of Edgewood Road in Gastonia on Friday.

The report states a car almost hit the 1-year-old.

Police say Beaty left them with her grandparents, who were unable to care for them.

Beaty, 25, was charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. She was jailed on a $15,000 secured bond.

  • Instigator

    This is why I believe abortion should be legal until 3rd grade not the 3rd trimester. What if I decide I want to get high, can’t be doing it with kids around.

  • brooke

    Tracey, stop attacking every person on here whom you don’t agree with with. Drama queen.
    Anyways, I went to middle school with Seanna and she has always had issues. Yes she is on drugs & everyone who actually KNOWS her knows this. She’s a heroin junkie who regularly is seen without her kids and passed out somewhere. She’s been known to steal from people who try and help her. So before you “HOLIER THEN THOU” people try to stick up for this lady, find out WHO THE HELL SHE IS FIRST!!

  • jen

    Wow… That was crazy.. Too funny… Brooke shut it down… Why not help this girl? Nevermind her, its about the kids.

  • todd

    She had a babysitter but they brought the children back and dropped them off without telling her and she was gone to buy a car with a lot of money if she was a junkie she wouldn’t have the money to pay for a car…if you don’t know the facts keep your thoughts to your self thanks..

