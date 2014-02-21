Veteran journalists discuss diversity in the newsroom at Triad event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Triad Association of Black Journalists (TABJ) will present Untold Stories: Veteran Journalists Discuss the Evolution of Diversity in Newsrooms.

The event will be moderated by WGHP-TV evening anchor Neill McNeill at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the historic Artz at the Ritz Theatre, 709 E. Washington St., High Point.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Untold Stories will serve as the kickoff for a weekend of events at Artz at the Ritz Theatre.

SCHEDULE:

Saturday, Feb 22nd

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.:

Untold Stories: Veteran Journalists Discuss the Evolution of Diversity in Newsrooms

Hosted by the Triad Association of Black Journalists (TABJ)

Location: Artz at the Ritz Theatre - 709 E. Washington St.

Free

1 – 2 p.m.

Exploring Washington St Past to Present (Walking Tour)

Location: Artz at the Ritz Theatre - 709 E. Washington St.

Free

1 – 4 p.m.: HPFAG Artists

Black History Exhibits at three locations

• Changing Tides Cultural Center – 613 E. Washington St.

• Burgess Bailey – "B.A.R.E. Reflections along The Rosenwald Trail" depicted by Jason Sturdivant, Artist -- Artz at the Ritz Theatre - 709 E. Washington St. #7 (Side Entrance)

• Cre8ive Niche Specialty Gift/Consignment Shop – 709 E. Washington St. #8

1 – 4 p.m.:

Cre8ive Niche Gifts/Consignment

Featured products; 8% of sales will be donated to Go Red for Women.

Location: Artz at the Ritz Theatre - 709 E. Washington St.

5 – 7 p.m.

AMG Live Inc presents: “The Worship Experience – A Black History Concert” (FREE)

Hosted by Jeff Wall of 90.1FM

Artists: JAZZ A, Paul Scott & One Way, United Voices of Today, Ray & Kim Larkin, Justin and Beloved

More info: Contact Jeremy Charles at (336) 803-5343

Location: Artz at the Ritz Theatre - 709 E. Washington St.

8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Special Sweet Heart’s Dinner (ticketed event)

Ticket information: (336) 886-5299

Location: Jackie’s Place – 607 E. Washington St

Sunday, Feb 23rd

1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Family movie: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” host by Hayden-Harman Foundation -FREE

Location: Artz at the Ritz Theatre - 709 E. Washington St.

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Ward One Community Forum

Note: All High Point residents are invited

Location: Artz at the Ritz Theatre - 709 E. Washington St.

Tuesday, Feb 25th - “The Gathering”

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Washington Street Neighborhood Association Meeting

Location: Community Development Building, 201 Fourth St.