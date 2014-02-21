Veteran journalists discuss diversity in the newsroom at Triad event

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Triad Association of Black Journalists (TABJ) will present Untold Stories: Veteran Journalists Discuss the Evolution of Diversity in Newsrooms.
The event will be moderated by WGHP-TV evening anchor Neill McNeill at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the historic Artz at the Ritz Theatre, 709 E. Washington St., High Point.
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Untold Stories will serve as the kickoff for a weekend of events at Artz at the Ritz Theatre.
SCHEDULE:
Saturday, Feb 22nd
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.:
Untold Stories: Veteran Journalists Discuss the Evolution of Diversity in Newsrooms
Hosted by the Triad Association of Black Journalists (TABJ)
Location: Artz at the Ritz Theatre - 709 E. Washington St.
Free
1 – 2 p.m.
Exploring Washington St Past to Present (Walking Tour)
Location: Artz at the Ritz Theatre - 709 E. Washington St.
Free
1 – 4 p.m.: HPFAG Artists
Black History Exhibits at three locations
• Changing Tides Cultural Center – 613 E. Washington St.
• Burgess Bailey – "B.A.R.E. Reflections along The Rosenwald Trail" depicted by Jason Sturdivant, Artist -- Artz at the Ritz Theatre - 709 E. Washington St. #7 (Side Entrance)
• Cre8ive Niche Specialty Gift/Consignment Shop – 709 E. Washington St. #8
1 – 4 p.m.:
Cre8ive Niche Gifts/Consignment
Featured products; 8% of sales will be donated to Go Red for Women.
Location: Artz at the Ritz Theatre - 709 E. Washington St.
5 – 7 p.m.
AMG Live Inc presents: “The Worship Experience – A Black History Concert” (FREE)
Hosted by Jeff Wall of 90.1FM
Artists: JAZZ A, Paul Scott & One Way, United Voices of Today, Ray & Kim Larkin, Justin and Beloved
More info: Contact Jeremy Charles at (336) 803-5343
Location: Artz at the Ritz Theatre - 709 E. Washington St.
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Special Sweet Heart’s Dinner (ticketed event)
Ticket information: (336) 886-5299
Location: Jackie’s Place – 607 E. Washington St
Sunday, Feb 23rd
1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Family movie: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” host by Hayden-Harman Foundation -FREE
Location: Artz at the Ritz Theatre - 709 E. Washington St.
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Ward One Community Forum
Note: All High Point residents are invited
Location: Artz at the Ritz Theatre - 709 E. Washington St.
Tuesday, Feb 25th - “The Gathering”
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Washington Street Neighborhood Association Meeting
Location: Community Development Building, 201 Fourth St.
3 comments
observer10
When does the ‘Triad Association of White Journalists’ meet?
WeBuiltThisCountry
Observer10 black people have a commom bond,especially the ones who have worked hard in this country to achieve success! You may not believe it but blacks like me hate the criminals, complainers,and fake pastor’s. But yesterday I was driving down Fairfax Road and a officer followed me and my lady from Bridgeford Pwy.I have taught my 14 and 16 year old to keep there cool when GPD follow you for 5 blocks for no reason. Do you teach your children that?
Will Grant
Another “let’s pat ourselves on the back” dog and pony show.
Pass.
