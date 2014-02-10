Archdale police investigate infant’s death
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Police are investigating the death of an infant in Archdale.
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a home on Edgewood Court around 2:12 p.m. Sunday.
The infant was later pronounced dead at High Point Regional Health Systems.
Police do not suspect that criminal actions or intent played a role in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
4 comments
Brittius
Reblogged this on Brittius.com.
FaithC
Sad
HaveFaith
I find this very disrespectful to the family that just lost their baby. Every death at home in Randolph County is investigated no matter what the circumstances are. Also, every infant CPR/death is investigated. If their is no foul play or criminal intentions, let the family grieve in peace. No need to post it all over the internet or all over the news. SMH for sure!!!
RIP sweet little baby. Prayers for your family.
NC Narrator
I agree! Particularly if there is no indication of anything suspicious, this article is incredibly ghoulish and stupefyingly bad journalism.
