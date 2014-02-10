Archdale police investigate infant’s death

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Police are investigating the death of an infant in Archdale.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a home on Edgewood Court around 2:12 p.m. Sunday.

The infant was later pronounced dead at High Point Regional Health Systems.

Police do not suspect that criminal actions or intent played a role in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

