Suspect accused of stealing woman’s wallet
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said they’re looking for a suspect who stole a woman’s wallet after he got into her vehicle.
Police said it happened as a woman delivering newspapers pulled into a WilcoHess gas station parking lot at 4019 Reynolda Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police said the suspect approached her and asked to use her cell phone.
He then allegedly got into the front passenger side of her vehicle and demanded she go to an ATM and take money out of her account.
When the victim got out of her vehicle, police said a struggle ensued. Police said the suspect grabbed the victim’ wallet and took off.
Police said the suspect was last seen running east from the scene. The victim pulled off his coat during the struggle, according to police.
The suspect was described as a white male, about 25 years old, six-feet-tall with red hair and wearing blue jeans and a dark blue jacket.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call police at (336) 773-7700.
4 comments
FaithC
Woman need to smarten up. Why would you let a total stranger in your car? Lock your car doors, keep them locked and do not roll your window down for anyone. If you have to get out of your car, look around first and then lock the doors behind you.
I lock my car doors when I pump gas. Use some common sense and stay safe.
Jethro Bodink
Read the story. It doesn’t say she let him in, it says he got in. People who deliver papers at a gas station actually have to get out of their car to put the paper into the paper machine. You can’t just crack your window and chunk the papers toward the machine, that kinda cuts into the profit margin. This is all speculation on my part because the story doesn’t say she pulled into the gas station to put papers into a machine, she could have been getting a snack, drink, gas or whatever else a gas station has to offer.
butterflyd
That will be a hard one to solve; red hair, white male, six feet.
