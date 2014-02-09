× Suspect accused of stealing woman’s wallet

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said they’re looking for a suspect who stole a woman’s wallet after he got into her vehicle.

Police said it happened as a woman delivering newspapers pulled into a WilcoHess gas station parking lot at 4019 Reynolda Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the suspect approached her and asked to use her cell phone.

He then allegedly got into the front passenger side of her vehicle and demanded she go to an ATM and take money out of her account.

When the victim got out of her vehicle, police said a struggle ensued. Police said the suspect grabbed the victim’ wallet and took off.

Police said the suspect was last seen running east from the scene. The victim pulled off his coat during the struggle, according to police.

The suspect was described as a white male, about 25 years old, six-feet-tall with red hair and wearing blue jeans and a dark blue jacket.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call police at (336) 773-7700.