Injured Greensboro firefighter continues to improve at Baptist

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro city officials said the firefighter who was injured in a fire Thursday remains hospitalized at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, but continues to improve.

Officials said on Saturday that Captain Sterling Suddarth is now up and moving around after being injured.

Suddarth and three other firefighters were injured while fighting a fire reported around 12:45 p.m. Thursday at Import Knight Auto Repair at 811 S. Elm St., Greensboro.

The Greensboro Fire Department has determined that the fire started when gasoline leaked from a vehicle onto the floor and ignited when a worker accidentally dropped a portable light onto the fuel.

The vehicle involved was elevated on a lift at the time of the fuel ignition and quickly became involved in the fire. The intense heat from the raised burning vehicle hastened the damage to the roof structure, resulting in a collapse.

The four injured firefighters were initially taken to Moses Cone Hospital. Suddarth was the firefighter most seriously injured in fire.

Officials said Suddarth and his family would like to state how appreciative they are for the outpouring of support.