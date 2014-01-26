× Kelly King wins high marks for BB&T leadership

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The timing couldn’t have been more daunting, and yet the opportunities more ripe, as Kelly King took over as chief executive of BB&T Corp. in January 2009.

King was the hand- and board-picked replacement for a retiring John Allison, who had run BB&T during 20 years of stunning growth in terms of total assets ($5 billion to $136.5 billion), profitability ($44 million to $1.73 billion) and bank acquisitions.

Allison was not only the face of the bank, but also its motivational force. So much so that some analysts considered King, age 60 at the time of his promotion, as merely a caretaker.

King also assumed his duties as the U.S. financial-services industry was teetering near a cliff. Blue-chip stalwart Wachovia Corp. was being absorbed by Wells Fargo & Co. after Wachovia almost collapsed three months earlier from the weight of toxic residential mortgages and other loans.

Yet, King was at the helm of one of the nation’s largest banks with an opportunity to put his fingerprints on its growth and define his legacy even though he stresses that he hadn’t needed such a post to validate his career or himself.

“It was such a critical period, and a lot was happening that was pretty scary in terms of the overall global economy and industry conditions,” King said.

