Feds: NC in danger of losing food stamp administrative money
RALEIGH, N.C. — Federal regulators have raised the stakes on state health officials slow to correct the inefficiencies in North Carolina’s food-stamp processing program known as NC FAST.
In a strongly worded letter sent Thursday, U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) officials told health Secretary Dr. Aldona Wos that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has until Feb. 10 to make significant progress on reducing the backlog of 19,974 untimely applications (over 30 days old) and 11,482 recertifications.
If DHHS fails to meet the USDA’s goals, financing for the state’s administrative costs of NC FAST could end as soon as March 12. The Associated Press reported that could represent as much as $88 million.
The NC FAST backlog totals were as of Thursday. A system update was launched July 15.
Robin Bailey Jr., a USDA regional administrator, wrote in his letter to Wos that the agency “is alarmed by the persistent problems despite our extensive technical assistance and repeated communications concerning the severity of the situation.”
“Citizens of North Carolina that need help putting food on the table are not receiving the basic level of responsiveness and quality of service that they deserve from their government. Continued delays create undue hardship.”
Prominent among the goals is processing all pending applications that are more than 90 days old by Feb. 10. Other goals are completing all background applications subject to seven-day processing and all pending recertifications more than 90 days old.
The sanctions would not affect federal financing for food stamps. The administrative funds are passed to county Social Services departments to help pay for their food stamp programs, said Rebecca Troutman, director of intergovernmental relations for the N.C. Association of County Commissioners.
Wos did not provide a statement in response to the USDA letter.
However, Sherry Bradsher, a deputy secretary for DHHS, said in a statement Friday that the agency “strongly disagrees with the federal government’s threat to withhold Food and Nutrition Service administrative funds.”
Problems with NC FAST — along with NCTracks, the Medicaid claim processing system — and other DHHS missteps have prompted several Democratic legislators to recommend that Gov. Pat McCrory ask for Wos’ resignation. McCrory has been steadfast in backing Wos’ performance.
During the New Year’s holiday period, DHHS erroneously mailed 48,752 Medicaid ID cards for children to the wrong addresses. That included more than 9,300 children in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
Bradsher said that Wos, McCrory and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack have reached “a verbal agreement of our plan to clear up outstanding FNS applications and recertifications.”
According to DHHS data, the NC FAST backlog includes 3,978 untimely pending food-stamp applications and 889 total pending recertifications in the 14-county region.
By comparison, on Jan. 14 there were 3,189 untimely pending food-stamp applications and 720 total pending recertifications in the region.
Forsyth County’s untimely pending applications increased from 1,272 on Jan. 14 to 1,708, becoming the third-highest total in the state.
DHHS officials say the backlog is decreasing, in part because they have found at least 9,500 duplicate applications. Advocates say the duplications were caused in large part by individuals not knowing if the initial application was accepted.
However, the latest DHHS data did not include pending applications less than 30 days old, which reduced the overall backlog total. According to the USDA, federal law considers 30 days as the maximum time permitted to process most applications.
Wayne Black, director of the N.C. Division of Social Services, acknowledged in his letter to county DSS directors that DHHS will be held accountable for resolving all backlogs and meeting all federal processing timelines by March 31.
“It is imperative that we all implement ‘all hands on deck’ as we would do in the case of an emergency, including working overtime, assigning staff from other areas to assist with this very important work.”
Joe Raymond, director of Forsyth County’s Department of Social Services, said his department “is doing all humanly possible to finish processing these cases, including working overtime this weekend.”
Despite those efforts, Raymond said his staff “has not been able to catch up.” He said other nontechnical factors adding to the NC FAST problems include the highest food and nutrition caseloads and the highest child and family Medicaid caseloads in Forsyth history.
Raymond said Forsyth DSS income support services include 50,000 Medicaid cases and 27,000 food and nutrition households that affect almost 100,000 citizens.
Several legislators — including Sen. Earline Parmon, D-Forsyth, and Sen. Martin Nesbitt, D-Buncombe — challenged Wos at a Jan. 14 legislative oversight committee meeting to say when problems with NC FAST and NCTracks would be resolved. Wos demurred on providing such a timeline to Nesbitt’s request for a written plan of action.
However, Wos said in her Jan. 15 letter to an USDA regional director that she expects all application and recertification processing to meet USDA requirements by March 31. Bailey said the USDA will hold Wos and DHHS to that timeframe.
N.C. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said, “DHHS seems to be in reverse and needs to place the highest priority and resources in fixing their problems and work with the federal government to resolve the issues that are in disagreement.”
Wos and other DHHS officials have tried to place some of the blame for the NC FAST and NCTracks missteps on previous Democratic administrations and regulatory requirement from the federal Affordable Care Act.
Bailey wrote that “many other states have implemented the Affordable Care Act without the dramatic impact on (the food stamp program) that has occurred in North Carolina.”
12 comments
Belinda Baisden
This is the what the governor of NC has done… he says unemployment in the state is 7% which is wrong just because people aren’t drawing unemployment anymore doesn’t mean they are employed he just wanted to make himself look good well now look what you’ve done the DHHS is overflowed with people who can no longer draw unemployment benefits I was employed for 26 years of my life now I have no job and only drew unemployment for 16 weeks. They say its 20 but your employer will penalize you for 10 of those weeks and it takes 3 months to get a hearing and you draw no money until the hearing is over and you give up and just take the 16 weeks to get some money to feed your family… NC has become the biggest poverty state to live in thanks to all our past governors because the future ones know what they can get away with and still have a job that’s why they run for office because they know how rich they will be stealing all the peoples money…. NC lottery? what a joke no money are going to our schools espically for Alamance County
Jonathan Thompson
WHEN IT COMES TO THE DHHS, THE MORE YOU MESS WITH S**T, THE MORE IT STINKS!
Hannah
I hope this never happens to you or anyone in your family. Sometimes you need to be mindful of what you say. The state of North Carolina is in bad shape. I was laid off for almost 2yrs and the jobs I could get was less than the unemployment benefits that I was getting, so I would still need help from the government. And that’s what is happening in our state jobs aren’t paying enough to survive.
dewey
Hannah, Rob is on of those rich Republicans who lives in a trailer park….got a lot of those here in NC
Ellen
My husband is disabled after working all his life, overtime, weekends, etc. whatever it took to take care of our family. We have 4 children, born while he was still working and able to provide for us. We have been happily married for over 17 years. We did without ebt for 4.5 months during the last recertification. This time around, the state never mailed the papers to us to fill out. We never knew there was even a problem, until our grocery money never showed up on month. I called and our worker said they were still running a minimum of 2 months behind, once our application was filled out and turned back into them. I turned it in the very day I received it. Now the waiting game starts again. Last time, they said 4 weeks. Then 6 weeks. Then 2 months. Then 3 months. Then 4 months. It was 4.5 months before we received the ebt. The only way we survived was bc my in-laws gave us their overtime money to buy groceries. Now they are both retired and barely making their own bills. I have no idea how we will survive this time…except by the grace of God. We all know that some people abuse the ebt system, just like Medicaid, etc. But there are families like mine who truly need the help!! Please do not group everyone together!!
Crystal
I say if they actually do the drug testing they wouldn’t have this back logged problem…if people have nothing to hide then there is no problem if u can buy drugs instead of feeding your children then u don’t need the help that’s just my opinion
Hannah
The problem with that Crystal is that it actually ends up costing the state and tax payers more money. North Carolina hasn’t done it because of the cost. In other states where they are drug testing most of them are passing the drug test so in turn the state has to pay for the test. So unless they know for a fact that everyone that gets government assistance is doing drugs it’s kind of a waste of time and money. Research the other states that are doing it.
Hannah
Also I used to work at a Drug and Alcohol treatment center and most drugs don’t stay in the system long enough to do random testing with exception of marijuana. I’ve learned that the hard stuff doesn’t show up after a short period of time.
JT
And your opinion is a horribly ill-informed one. As an analogy, do you close the blinds/shut the door when you disrobe to take a bath/go to bed? Well, if you do, you obviously must be up to something, because if you have nothing to hide, why draw the blinds?
Rob
Hannah if you read my comment it should not have been taken to heart I specifically said the wrong people are on food stamps and those that really need help never get it and to Dewey I am very far from rich and like you I get up everyday and go to crappy job why?because I do whatever I can to make sure my family has hot meal everynite and I don’t depend on no state help but when I see young people who have babies every year I have no compassion for these people and those type of people I absolutely want the state welfare to crash the true people never get help!!!
Hannah
Rob, I read your comment in its entirety and I still say you need to be mindful of what you say. You never know when your so called “crappy” job will be downsizing or something happens to a family member. I think your comment would be very different.
JT
Hannah, don’t feed the trolls (Rob, in this case). He is one of Governor Weaselfaces henchmen, whether he knows it or not. It is this “hate the poor, they get what they deserve because they are all lazy drug addicts, they could get a job if they wanted too” that he and others have that allows McCrory to get away with this junk. Until it happens to them…but then there’s self loathing, so it may not work in that case either. And amen on the drug testing thing–anyone who read what happened in Florida with that recognizes A. It is not economically viable, and B. Makes suspects out of people who want to eat, and C. Is perilously close to violating the 4th Amendment rights of the poor. But they’re poor, so no big deal, right?
Comments are closed.