Feds: NC in danger of losing food stamp administrative money

RALEIGH, N.C. — Federal regulators have raised the stakes on state health officials slow to correct the inefficiencies in North Carolina’s food-stamp processing program known as NC FAST.

In a strongly worded letter sent Thursday, U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) officials told health Secretary Dr. Aldona Wos that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has until Feb. 10 to make significant progress on reducing the backlog of 19,974 untimely applications (over 30 days old) and 11,482 recertifications.

If DHHS fails to meet the USDA’s goals, financing for the state’s administrative costs of NC FAST could end as soon as March 12. The Associated Press reported that could represent as much as $88 million.

The NC FAST backlog totals were as of Thursday. A system update was launched July 15.

Robin Bailey Jr., a USDA regional administrator, wrote in his letter to Wos that the agency “is alarmed by the persistent problems despite our extensive technical assistance and repeated communications concerning the severity of the situation.”

“Citizens of North Carolina that need help putting food on the table are not receiving the basic level of responsiveness and quality of service that they deserve from their government. Continued delays create undue hardship.”

Prominent among the goals is processing all pending applications that are more than 90 days old by Feb. 10. Other goals are completing all background applications subject to seven-day processing and all pending recertifications more than 90 days old.

The sanctions would not affect federal financing for food stamps. The administrative funds are passed to county Social Services departments to help pay for their food stamp programs, said Rebecca Troutman, director of intergovernmental relations for the N.C. Association of County Commissioners.

Wos did not provide a statement in response to the USDA letter.

However, Sherry Bradsher, a deputy secretary for DHHS, said in a statement Friday that the agency “strongly disagrees with the federal government’s threat to withhold Food and Nutrition Service administrative funds.”

Problems with NC FAST — along with NCTracks, the Medicaid claim processing system — and other DHHS missteps have prompted several Democratic legislators to recommend that Gov. Pat McCrory ask for Wos’ resignation. McCrory has been steadfast in backing Wos’ performance.

During the New Year’s holiday period, DHHS erroneously mailed 48,752 Medicaid ID cards for children to the wrong addresses. That included more than 9,300 children in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

Bradsher said that Wos, McCrory and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack have reached “a verbal agreement of our plan to clear up outstanding FNS applications and recertifications.”

According to DHHS data, the NC FAST backlog includes 3,978 untimely pending food-stamp applications and 889 total pending recertifications in the 14-county region.

By comparison, on Jan. 14 there were 3,189 untimely pending food-stamp applications and 720 total pending recertifications in the region.

Forsyth County’s untimely pending applications increased from 1,272 on Jan. 14 to 1,708, becoming the third-highest total in the state.

DHHS officials say the backlog is decreasing, in part because they have found at least 9,500 duplicate applications. Advocates say the duplications were caused in large part by individuals not knowing if the initial application was accepted.

However, the latest DHHS data did not include pending applications less than 30 days old, which reduced the overall backlog total. According to the USDA, federal law considers 30 days as the maximum time permitted to process most applications.

Wayne Black, director of the N.C. Division of Social Services, acknowledged in his letter to county DSS directors that DHHS will be held accountable for resolving all backlogs and meeting all federal processing timelines by March 31.

“It is imperative that we all implement ‘all hands on deck’ as we would do in the case of an emergency, including working overtime, assigning staff from other areas to assist with this very important work.”

Joe Raymond, director of Forsyth County’s Department of Social Services, said his department “is doing all humanly possible to finish processing these cases, including working overtime this weekend.”

Despite those efforts, Raymond said his staff “has not been able to catch up.” He said other nontechnical factors adding to the NC FAST problems include the highest food and nutrition caseloads and the highest child and family Medicaid caseloads in Forsyth history.

Raymond said Forsyth DSS income support services include 50,000 Medicaid cases and 27,000 food and nutrition households that affect almost 100,000 citizens.

Several legislators — including Sen. Earline Parmon, D-Forsyth, and Sen. Martin Nesbitt, D-Buncombe — challenged Wos at a Jan. 14 legislative oversight committee meeting to say when problems with NC FAST and NCTracks would be resolved. Wos demurred on providing such a timeline to Nesbitt’s request for a written plan of action.

However, Wos said in her Jan. 15 letter to an USDA regional director that she expects all application and recertification processing to meet USDA requirements by March 31. Bailey said the USDA will hold Wos and DHHS to that timeframe.

N.C. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said, “DHHS seems to be in reverse and needs to place the highest priority and resources in fixing their problems and work with the federal government to resolve the issues that are in disagreement.”

Wos and other DHHS officials have tried to place some of the blame for the NC FAST and NCTracks missteps on previous Democratic administrations and regulatory requirement from the federal Affordable Care Act.

Bailey wrote that “many other states have implemented the Affordable Care Act without the dramatic impact on (the food stamp program) that has occurred in North Carolina.”