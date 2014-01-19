Inmate mistakenly released from jail in Forsyth Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Authorities said they’re looking for a convict who was mistakenly released from the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Terrance Douglas Poindexter, 28, of 520 Hemmingway Street in Winston-Salem, was discovered to have been accidentally released Friday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Poindexter’s accidental release is based on mistaken confinement paperwork.

Deputies said Poindexter was originally placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center in October of last year after being arrested for drug trafficking.

During his confinement, deputies said Poindexter was served with an unrelated warrant for arrest for misdemeanor larceny and taken to court Thursday, where he received a disposition of supervised probation.

The associated release order prepared by the Clerk’s Office mistakenly directed the Sheriff’s Office to release Poindexter on all charges, according to deputies.

Deputies said the incorrect release order was discovered on Friday; however Poindexter had already been released.

Poindexter is described as a 28-year-old black male standing 6’02” and weighing about 256 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said they are continuing to search for him. Anyone with any information on Poindexter’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.