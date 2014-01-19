Inmate mistakenly released from jail in Forsyth Co.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Authorities said they’re looking for a convict who was mistakenly released from the Forsyth County Detention Center.
Terrance Douglas Poindexter, 28, of 520 Hemmingway Street in Winston-Salem, was discovered to have been accidentally released Friday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Poindexter’s accidental release is based on mistaken confinement paperwork.
Deputies said Poindexter was originally placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center in October of last year after being arrested for drug trafficking.
During his confinement, deputies said Poindexter was served with an unrelated warrant for arrest for misdemeanor larceny and taken to court Thursday, where he received a disposition of supervised probation.
The associated release order prepared by the Clerk’s Office mistakenly directed the Sheriff’s Office to release Poindexter on all charges, according to deputies.
Deputies said the incorrect release order was discovered on Friday; however Poindexter had already been released.
Poindexter is described as a 28-year-old black male standing 6’02” and weighing about 256 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Deputies said they are continuing to search for him. Anyone with any information on Poindexter’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
Im the best!!
That’s just wrong let him go its not like he killed someone lord. Do yalls own job!!
JC (@z1creep)
That’s right, no one died due to this drug trafficking fool that most likely supplied drugs to our children.
By the way, they were doing their Job until someone made the mistake on the paperwork to release this filth back into society.
Joel Wayne Casstevens
It could have been murder just as easy as drug charging.They should have kept a better eye on what is going own. They should have been someone to escort him out. It is not like this hasn’t happen before. I thank a person should be able to tell there opinion without someone putting them down.Ya’ll got more thing down there like run your mouth instead of getting the right thing for the inmates. They have a soul too. If he has been in there for a year how hard do you thank it is going to be to bring him in by people not paying attention, they re the ones that make the big money why the inmates eat slop. They are some good officials and they are some that loves to show there authority.
Mark
Sounds like you should have done a better job of raising your children.
Mark Stabler
The real question should be why had it taken four months to try him on the original charge and just a short time to serve an additional warrant and get him tried and released on that charge.
Rudy coles
Hahaha you fools now who looks stupid
Free Rudolph Coles Jr.
ASAP
hahahahahaha
Dominick
The negligence Of Forsyth County Sheriff Dept. Concern me.I would like to know how the deputies account for the inmates. What is the length of training the correction.officers receive? Has this incidemt happen before @ FCSD? What action does the Sheriff plan to administer to prevent this in the future? I hope the FCSD will keep the citizens abreast; on the latest results. Citizens contact your local law enforcement or 911 if learn anything on the suspect.
Andrea
Your comments are stupid shut up losers
Rudy coles
Why would IDIOTS at Fox 8 use escaped inmate in your broadcast
He did NOT escape he was RELEASED
Free Rudolph Coles Jr.
