× Friends stand by North Stokes graduate fighting cancer

DANBURY, N.C. – Patrick Simmons knew he was popular at North Stokes High School, but he was still blown away by the huge crowd that turned out Saturday night to help him in his fight against colon cancer.

A fundraiser at the school featured men and women alumni playing basketball games, with everyone coming onto the court at one point to join in a prayer for Simmons.

Simmons, who is 44, played sports for North Stokes when he went there and goes to all the games. He calls himself an outgoing person who never shuts up, but finds himself humbled by how many people are trying to help him out.

“We are small and sort of tight-knit in the country,” Simmons said during the days before the event. “Considering that I am not a president of a country or anybody great in that respect, you don’t expect the level of support that people have given me. There are hundreds of people who have helped me out on this. I have had no less than 20 or 30 people tell me they would take me to the hospital. People have gone above and beyond to help me out.”

Simmons is a self-employed cabinet builder who has worked out of his house for the past 20 years or so, crafting kitchen cabinets, custom furniture, jewelry boxes, gun stocks, picture frames – you name it.

He doesn’t have a wife or children, but he’s coached young people for many years. He is a 1989 graduate of North Stokes, where he was active in sports. He had attended ball games there with his father, Rady Lewis Simmons, since the 1970s.

“In 1976, I had a cousin that was a football player and basketball player and who ran track,” Patrick Simmons said. “His dad had died, and he was my first cousin. A lot of times when my dad went to see him, I was there with him. He kept on going to ball games and kept on dragging me with him. I guess it was programmed into me. Since 1975, I don’t think my dad has missed many games.”

One of Simmons’ inspirations was a friend of his father’s, Zane Shelton, who “coached his kids and me and kids that wasn’t his when he didn’t have a son on the team.”

“He was the coolest coach ever,” Simmons said. “Me and his son Randy Shelton have coached together and been lifelong friends.”

Simmons found out he had colon cancer last October. It turned out the cancer was localized and treatable, and there followed a series of radiation treatments that is almost finished. Next comes surgery. The bills are obviously piling up.

Brandon Stahly, one of the organizers of the benefit games, said that it all started when he and some other were arguing on Facebook about which North Stokes’ player’s jersey should be retired next. That started the ball rolling, and it hasn’t stopped.

“He is at every game,” Stahly said. “You see him at every athletic event. Words can’t express how good a guy Patrick is. He is self-employed and does not have any insurance and has been put in a bad predicament because of this situation. A friend and I were having breakfast and talking about who should be retired next. We were all kind of heavy-hearted about his situation so we came up with the idea of the alumni game.”

On the Facebook page called “North Stokes Alumni Game (Patrick Simmons),” some 250 people had signed up saying they would go to the game, and there were another 100 or so “maybes.” It started out being just the alumni boys but then the girls got in on the act too, Stahly said.

“The girls called us out and let us know that it wasn’t just men’s sports,” he said. Between concessions and admissions, T-shirts and mugs, Stahly said, he and the other organizers were hoping they could do a lot for Simmons.

“I am probably the most talkative and outgoing person you have ever met,” Simmons said. “One of the reasons I have poured myself into coaching is that I always wanted some kids of my own. And since I don’t have any, if you leave your kids near me, I will treat them like my own. That is my life’s philosophy.”