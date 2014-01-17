Many still without food stamps in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It has been a frustrating few months for many in North Carolina who rely on food stamps but still haven’t gotten them.

Ananda Bennett is a quadriplegic who has been waiting to receive her benefits since November but still hasn’t gotten them.

"It's just not right,” Bennett said. “It shouldn't be that hard to have to worry about "Oh my God, am I going to be able to eat this month?"

She's a quadriplegic mainly gets by on her monthly disability checks and food stamps.

"It's very difficult,” she said. “I'm not able to dress or feed myself or anything else."

After several calls and trips to Guilford County Department of Social Services, she says she either got no response or was told to wait.

Steve Hayes, a community relations officer with Guilford County DSS says they've had their hands full trying to get benefits out after statewide glitches and delays caused many who rely on food stamps to go without them for months.

He says the department has brought in extra staff who has been working overtime to catch up on the backlog. He says that food stamps have since gone out for November and December.

"We're human beings,” Bennett said. “We really do want to help the people that are in the most critical need first."

But even so, Bennett says she's still skeptical.

"I don't believe it, until I see it," Bennett.

Bennett says she was contacted by DSS and told her benefits would start Saturday, January 18th. She says she wasn’t contacted by DSS until after FOX8 put in a call