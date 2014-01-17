Many still without food stamps in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It has been a frustrating few months for many in North Carolina who rely on food stamps but still haven’t gotten them.
Ananda Bennett is a quadriplegic who has been waiting to receive her benefits since November but still hasn’t gotten them.
"It's just not right,” Bennett said. “It shouldn't be that hard to have to worry about "Oh my God, am I going to be able to eat this month?"
She's a quadriplegic mainly gets by on her monthly disability checks and food stamps.
"It's very difficult,” she said. “I'm not able to dress or feed myself or anything else."
After several calls and trips to Guilford County Department of Social Services, she says she either got no response or was told to wait.
Steve Hayes, a community relations officer with Guilford County DSS says they've had their hands full trying to get benefits out after statewide glitches and delays caused many who rely on food stamps to go without them for months.
He says the department has brought in extra staff who has been working overtime to catch up on the backlog. He says that food stamps have since gone out for November and December.
"We're human beings,” Bennett said. “We really do want to help the people that are in the most critical need first."
But even so, Bennett says she's still skeptical.
"I don't believe it, until I see it," Bennett.
Bennett says she was contacted by DSS and told her benefits would start Saturday, January 18th. She says she wasn’t contacted by DSS until after FOX8 put in a call
19 comments
Desire' Valentine gary
This is my sister…and I have been in the same position as her. I have an 8 year old son and have had to go up to Social Services several times, in person, adn have called every two days for eight weeks, with not a reply. Mine finally went through when I refused to leave until SOMEONE opened up my case and did something about it. I’m glad the media can do something for her, as well as EVERYONE else who needs these food stamps.
Amanda Marshall Griffin
everybody keeps posting stories about delays in Guilford county, but it is the same in other counties too….I am in Randolph County and I have 4 kids ages 5-8 and I have been waiting since the end of October for mine…wish social services would get straightened out statewide!
julie
Did you think about how you were going to feed four kids when you had them? You she never rely on the system to help you!!! Why should everybody else feed your children.
missdanielle1983
Really? Seriously? I’m sure she thought about it. Maybe she didn’t anticipate whatever circumstances put her in a position to need food stamps. Maybe she’s a widow or disabled. Who are you to judge? Would abortion have been a better option…..so “people” like you don’t have to pay taxes?
Tony Hedgecock
Birth control
ashley
Yea there late in winston too, and they don’t show any respect for anyone that comes in or calls to get answers or to receive help. It sad that they only do something when somone makes then publicly look bad and ananda shouldn’t have to use her handicapped static to get what she needs. I know ananda n she’s a veryh strong women.
anne
I contacted the representatives for my district and they helped to get my case processed, our family of five had to use food pantrys and rely on help from family and friends for what the food pantrys didn’t provide. We were lucky. I hope that they do get to the most needy first because I can telly you from experience that not knowing how you’ll be able to feed your self or children is a scary prospect
brad
D****t, Where’s my food stamps? I’m starving to death. If things don’t change I may be forced to sell my smartphone & laptop and cancel my internet service!
Tony Hedgecock
hehe
fred
My dad left my Mother and 4 kids when I was 5 years old.
We never missed a meal.
Back in those days Family stepped in to help.
I spent summers on one of my uncles farm.
My older brother delivered grocery’s for the local store and cut grass
My older sister babysit for neighbors.
Tony Hedgecock
folks don’t have the work ethic they used to Fred.
fred
Also we had no car no phone and rabbit ears on a black and white tv.
my mother made most of my sisters clothes
I could go on and on
anne
The negative comments on here are totally uncalled for. You don’t know peoples situations and Julie I bet you don’t agree with abortion either. Perhaps Amanda is Catholic and does not believe in birth control. I really hope that none of you lose your job and have a hard time finding a new one or have an accident and become disabled or god forbid become so ill that you have to chose between feeding yourself and getting medical care and prescriptions. If you call yourself a Christian you may want to check your harsblanket judgements of recipients at the door. I agree some people work the system and could do more to change their situation but some, most in fact if you believe the statistics are elderly, disabled, or families who have at least one income but after paying rent, utilities and gas to get to their job simply don’t have enough to make it work. Prices of everything seem to be going up but pay isn’t for most who are already employed. Think be for you type people less you have to eat your words should you need help one day
Nope
Siiigh. For every 10 families that need this support, an extra 200 don’t, or abuse it. You can sensationalize these facts by putting a sad story of hunger and starvation, but…How bout you go to a grocery store and ask the clerk how many times that week they rang up lobster and steak on an EBT card? Ech.
Tony Hedgecock
Bingo.
tammy
They say that the food stamps have went out for Nov. and Dec. that is a lie because my family still have not received ours!! I not had any since Nov. when I turned my papers in!!
Single mom
I’m glad that food stamps went out for November and December, but what about September! I’ve been waiting since I re-certified in September and I always seem to get a different answer. My case has been “escalated” too many times to count. All they have is excuses. Waiting 4 months is ridiculous…it’s supposed to be 30-45 days. I just read that they should have everything caught up in 2 1/2 months. By then it’ll be April which will be 7 months! I have to re-certify in March; how is that suppose to work?!
nicole
Yes this ridiculous. It’s very frustrating and don’t see where anything has change. My thing is, if they knew they were switching over they could put more on the card and people could stretched it or they could give some kind of vouchers while they claim to be trying to fix the problem. Why would they switch software when they know it created problems for others before. Instead of NCFast it should have been called NC Slow. They have got to be the sorriest. These people in these offices aren’t the ones with kids going hungry. They make sure they eat. They not missing any meals. Their paychecks cover a lot. Minimum wage jobs pay bills yet you rarely have enough to put food on the table. Food pantries running low. I mean it just make any since whatsoever…SMH!
