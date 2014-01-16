× Police investigate two armed robberies near NC A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred near the N.C. A&T University campus Wednesday night.

The first one happened around 11:15 p.m. on Cunningham Street.

Two men in their 20s told police they were in the breezeway of an apartment building when they were approached by a subject who pointed a handgun at them and demanded their money.

After robbing the victims, the suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No one was injured.

The suspect was described as a black male, about 6 feet tall and approximately 25 years old. He was last seen wearing an Orioles baseball cap, and orange coat, dark jeans, and dark colored shoes. He was armed with an unknown type of handgun.

The second robbery occurred about 15 minutes later and police responded around 11:30 p.m. to an apartment on Dewey Street – which is also near campus.

The 21-year-old victim said he was walking through the breezeway when he was approached by a suspect who pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property.

After the suspect robbed the man, he then fled on foot and may have gotten into a vehicle that was leaving the area at the time.

The victim was not injured.

The suspect was described as a dark complexioned black male, about 5’9” tall, 150 lbs, and appeared to be in his 20s. He was last seen wearing an orange knit hat, an orange coat, and dark jeans. He was armed with an unknown type of handgun.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.