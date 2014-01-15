Terrifying ‘Devil Baby’ frightens New Yorkers, much to the delight of the Internet

Posted 1:57 pm, January 15, 2014, by , Updated at 02:09PM, January 15, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A terrifying “Devil Baby” recently frightened New Yorkers – and amused the Internet at the same time.

Workers at Thinkmodo rigged a remote-controlled stroller with a demonic animatronic infant. The prank was part of a marketing campaign for a horror movie called “Devil’s Due.”

The “baby” is left abandoned in a stroller on the street. When someone approaches the stroller, well… you can probably guess the rest.

Thinkmodo founder, Michael Krivicka, told Yahoo News that he thought the project “was an interesting social experiment to see how many people would bother to check on an abandoned stroller.”

3 comments

Comments are closed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.