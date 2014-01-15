× Terrifying ‘Devil Baby’ frightens New Yorkers, much to the delight of the Internet

NEW YORK — A terrifying “Devil Baby” recently frightened New Yorkers – and amused the Internet at the same time.

Workers at Thinkmodo rigged a remote-controlled stroller with a demonic animatronic infant. The prank was part of a marketing campaign for a horror movie called “Devil’s Due.”

The “baby” is left abandoned in a stroller on the street. When someone approaches the stroller, well… you can probably guess the rest.

Thinkmodo founder, Michael Krivicka, told Yahoo News that he thought the project “was an interesting social experiment to see how many people would bother to check on an abandoned stroller.”