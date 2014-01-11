× ‘Catman’ released from hospital, plans to attend Panthers game

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — “Catman” has been released from the hospital and said he plans to attend the Panthers’ playoff game on Sunday.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Greg “Catman” Good, 56, was released from Forsyth Medical Center on Saturday after being there for nearly a week.

Good was diagnosed with congestive heart failure, a condition that means the heart can’t pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs

Good has reportedly never missed a Panthers home game and has been called the Panthers’ biggest fan.

He has been sporting his characteristic getup of electric blue wig and blue-and-black “Catman” cape since 1998, appearing in the stadium every game.

Good said he is spending his Saturday crafting a new hammer out of cardboard and duct tape, since his previous one was ruined by the rain.

“Catman will be there,” Good said, according to the paper. “They haven’t cardiac-ed me yet.”

The Panthers face off against the San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX8 in Carolina’s first playoff game since 2008.

