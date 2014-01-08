× Man charged with multiple sex offenses in Alamance Co.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man in Alamance County was arrested Wednesday on charges of multiple sex crimes.

Randy Dean Stacey, Jr., was arrested at the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts each of indecent liberties with a minor, statutory rape and statutory sex offense.

Warrants were issued following an investigation that began on Dec. 17, 2013 following a complaint filed from a parent of the alleged victim.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred at a residence in northwest Alamance County between September 2012 and July 2013.

Stacey was placed under a $250,000 secured bond.

A court date was not released.