This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem woman might be on to something. Susan Spence has completed 67 marathons including one in all 50 states. But she doesn’t run, rather she walks. Filed in: News, Sports Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Reddit

Email