Greensboro residents react to double homicide Tuesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Residents near Overland Heights say they feel unsafe after a double homicide at a home nearby Tuesday afternoon.

"Everyone was like, kind of shocked," said Jerome Harrington, who lives across the street.

Harrington said the fear is felt by many who live close to the home at 3926 Overland Heights.

"It's so close to home, and we don't even know what happened," he said.

Police found the bodies during a welfare check.

"We're investigating it as a suspicious death at this time," said Lt. Teresa Biffle of the Greensboro Police Department.

No arrests have been made yet, causing concern for those who live just a few feet away.

"Whatever happened there, it's not really safe for me anymore," said Deborrah Gose, who lives right behind the home.

"I cannot really sleep sometimes," she said.

In the meantime, she and others like Harrington say they plan on being extra cautious, even setting up their own surveillance.

"I just got my camera set up," Harrington said.

A small purchase he made today for peace of mind in the future.

"I just gotta take precaution for myself and my wife and son, to make sure we're safe," Harrington said.