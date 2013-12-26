× Thomasville man dies in Christmas Day wreck

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man is dead after a car accident on Christmas Day in Thomasville.

According to the N.C. Highway Patrol, Robbie Campbell, was driving on Lake Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when he ran off the side of the road.

He over-corrected, flipped the vehicle and then hit a power pole.

Campbell, 44, of 361 Hogan Bowers Road, Thomasville, died at the scene.

Troopers say speed was a factor in the crash.