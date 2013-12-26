Thomasville man dies in Christmas Day wreck
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man is dead after a car accident on Christmas Day in Thomasville.
According to the N.C. Highway Patrol, Robbie Campbell, was driving on Lake Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when he ran off the side of the road.
He over-corrected, flipped the vehicle and then hit a power pole.
Campbell, 44, of 361 Hogan Bowers Road, Thomasville, died at the scene.
Troopers say speed was a factor in the crash.
15 comments
Costler
Prayers for his family.
john doe
he was running late to a family dinner, raven. so I take it you never speed??
Raven Youngblood
no, I never speed….there are posted speed limits for a reason.
larry
KIND WORDS NEVER HURT BUT THE TOUNGE IS STILL AND UNRULY EVIL.MAY G OD BLESS AND KEEP YOU IN HIS CARE.
ndh64
This is so childish what are u 12? This is a tragedy for the families no matter the circumstance. You should offer condolences or be quiet. There is no excuse for such an idiot attitude in a tragic time for the families. Everyone ( and I mean everyone who drives has sped at one time )
SYLVIA MILLER
Very sad, no matter the curcumstances. Everyone is guilty of speeding at one time or another. Anyone who says they have never drove over the speed limit is not truthful. Speed is not good, Maybe this can be a learning experience to some.
Lisa Isom Hollifield
Prayers for the Campbell family
judy todd
I knew Robbie, nice young man. God bless him and his family.
Rdhddramaqn
So sad to lose someone so young. Prayers for his family during this tragedy.
Leona
May God bless this family…..and may robbie watch over them…..
This tragedy could be a lesson for others to understand why speed limits are set……yes WE all speed…..and now I’ll be more aware…..
Sorry for your loss…..God only takes bak angels he needs for greater purpose i truly believe this……
larry
GOD TOOK HIM HOME FOR A REASON.PRAYERS FOR ALL THAT KNEW HIM.AND PLEASE JUDGEMENT TIME WILL COME SOON ENOUGH FOR ALL OF US..
Doyle Deaton Gomer
Doyle Deaton "Gomer"
Robbie was a childhood friend, we all played backyard and street football in those days, had a blast. Seen him a few years ago and he was friendly as ever. Wife told me of the accident this morning. My heart goes out to all the Campbells.
Teresa
I have never commented on here but after reading “Ravens” remarks, I felt the need to do so. I feel that everyone is entitled to their thoughts and opinions but in some cases it’s best and most human like to keep them to yourselves! Families suffer enough during a loss without Heartless and cruel comments, totally uncalled for!! Unfortunately everyone isn’t perfect like “Raven”! Hopefully this person never looses a loved one in a tragic accident. I knew Robbie in school, he was a great guy, always a smile and fun to be around. My thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones, truly sorry for your loss.
john mills
My prayers continue to go out for the Campbell family. I did not know Robbie but I know his brother Bobby. Stay strong! Don’t quit! You can do it! Keep the faith! Keep hope alive! Keep pressing forward!
